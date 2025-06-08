Hell Tor Special Guest Announcement | CAROLINE MUNRO
Due to overwhelming demand, Caroline Munro will be returning this year to the Hell Tor festival for a special dedicated celebration of her work in genre cinema.
Hell Tor is at the Exeter Phoenix in September. Tickets go on sale very soon.
Pay What You Can.
We run on fumes and caffeine. Show your support for our coverage. Make it regular. Or as a thank you :)
- Multi-dimensional celebration | South West Short Film evening - October 16, 2026
- Rael’s Way release - October 14, 2026
- A utopia for film peeps | Exmouth Film Festival - October 13, 2026
Discover more from D&CFilm
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.