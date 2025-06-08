Hell Tor Special Guest Announcement | CAROLINE MUNRO

ByD&CFilm

Due to overwhelming demand, Caroline Munro will be returning this year to the Hell Tor festival for a special dedicated celebration of her work in genre cinema.

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Hell Tor is at the Exeter Phoenix in September. Tickets go on sale very soon.

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