HELL TOR 2025 Special guest announcement | STEPHEN VOLK

We are thrilled to be able to welcome back Stephen Volk to Hell Tor!

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“Stephen Volk has made a name for himself as one of the UK’s leading purveyors of soul-chilling horror” – SciFi Now

Stephen Volk is a multi award-winning Welsh screenwriter and novelist who specialises in the horror genre. He has written the screenplays for numerous horror films, including Ken Russell’s Gothic, The Kiss, William Friedkin’s The Guardian and The Awakening. In 1992, Volk wrote the teleplay for the infamous BBC mockumentary Ghostwatch.

Stephen attended the first Hell Tor in 2019 and they are over the moon to welcome him back.

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