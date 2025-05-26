Hell Tor special guest announcement | GRAHAM HUMPHREYS

Hell Tor is thrilled to welcome terrific artist Graham Humphreys to their horror weekend. Graham Humphreys’ career as a poster artist looms large over horror cinema.

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From designing the iconic Evil Dead poster to Nightmare on Elm Street, episode posters for Inside No 9, Hammer Films and art for The Cramps and The Damned, his work is familiar to every cult horror fan.

Look out for further guest announcements. Tickets on sale from the Exeter Phoenix in June.

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