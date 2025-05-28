Animation commissions | GWR special

Exeter Phoenix have just launched two new animation commissions, each worth £2,200, exclusively for students and recent graduates from universities on the GWR network. These two commissions invite animators to create an original three-minute film that celebrate the magic of rail travel and its place in British life.

Join 1,658 other subscribers.

Successful applications will receive a £2,200 commission, rail bursaries to explore the network and gather inspiration first-hand and a chance to develop a professionally commissioned piece to kickstart their creative career.

Applications are open now and close on Fri 27 June, and I would be hugely grateful if you could pass this opportunity on to your students and anyone else you think may be interested.

You can access the commission through the Exeter Phoenix website, HERE.

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