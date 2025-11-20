Screen Cornwall | £2.5m production fund to boost film and TV

Screen Cornwall has launched a new £2.5m investment fund designed to attract high-quality film and television production to Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.

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The initiative, titled the Screen Cornwall Equity Production Investment (SCEPI) fund, is backed jointly by Cornwall Council’s Good Growth Fund and private investors. It marks the region’s most significant financial commitment to screen production to date.

Creative connections

The fund will offer investments of up to £500,000 per project, targeting narrative feature films and high-end scripted drama or comedy intended for broadcast or streaming platforms. To qualify, productions must commit to substantial on-location spending in Cornwall and demonstrate meaningful creative connections to the area.

Cornwall-based trainees

As part of the programme’s skills and industry-growth strategy, each supported production will be required to hire at least three Cornwall-based trainees, all paid at the Real Living Wage. The scheme also mandates strong environmental standards, with projects expected to work toward BAFTA Albert certification and employ a sustainability coordinator.

Investment

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Nada Cirjanic has been appointed Investment Manager for SCEPI, bringing experience from Film4, Channel 4, and Protagonist Pictures. Investment decisions will be made by Cirjanic alongside Screen Cornwall managing director Laura Giles and a dedicated industry panel.

Screen Cornwall says the fund is intended to accelerate the region’s screen sector, create new opportunities for local talent and businesses, and build on Cornwall’s growing reputation as an in-demand filming destination, according to Screen Daily.

For guidelines, criteria and information about a webinar, go to Screen Cornwall Investment page

top image: Amanda Pyne, Laura Giles and Nada Cirjanic in Screen Cornwall office, Krowji, Redruth. Courtesy of Screen Cornwall.

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