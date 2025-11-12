Lost in Lullabies | magical, musical quest for the secret of the perfect lullaby

As part of BBC Radio 4’s Fatherhood Season, join writer, musician and father Matt Edmonds for a dreamy, night-time adventure in Lost in Lullabies.

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Matt should have bedtime mastered – after all, with a dulcet baritone honed from years of singing in bands, surely his three-year-old son would drift off to sleep in seconds. So when his child rejects every lullaby he tries, Matt is thrown into a musical spin.

In this funny and tender “sleeper hit”, one dad’s soothing songs spark an existential crisis. He wonders whether Alexa could do a better job at bedtime; whether he could outsource bedtime to AI; whether he should try writing his own lullaby. What does bedtime even mean to parents in our distracted, digital age?

Johnny and Lillie Flynn

Sleep-deprived but determined, Matt embarks on a magical, musical quest to uncover the secret of the perfect lullaby and to see if it still has legs. Drifting from Rock-a-bye Baby to Brahms to Alexa, he visits a neonatal unit where premature babies respond to live music, meets Roxana Vilk, collector of global lullabies and organiser of lullaby raves, and gathers lyrical wisdom from folk musicians Johnny and Lillie Flynn.

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When he returns home to face his still wide-awake son, Matt discovers there’s something he’s been missing all along…

Lost in Lullabies is the latest audio adventure from Exeter-based Sound and Bones and will be Broadcast on BBC Radio 4 on Sunday 16 November at 7.15pm and Tuesday 18 November, 9.30pm. And is on BBC Sounds.

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