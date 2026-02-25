Two Short Nights | packed programme, an abundance of South West talent

With a week to go, you’d better believe that we’re getting very excited for this year’s Two Short Nights Festival.

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Now in its 24th (crikey!) edition, the festival is a joyous celebration of creativity and talent through short film. Happening at Exeter Phoenix on 5 and 6 March, this year we’re in for a treat, so clear the diary!

What can you expect?

It’s a busy programme across two days, neatly packaged across several strands. Among them, a screening of shorts featuring South West talent (and we know there’s plenty of that flying around); Celtic Voices, a curation celebrating our heritage and connection with the past and our place; a documentary special in the DocLab Presents… along with a premiere of the best films to emerge from the Two Short Nights 48 Hour Film Challenge. This fun and often chaotic event showcases the region’s brilliantly creative grass roots scene.

Live

And then there’s a nail-biting Live Pitch event to grab a seat at. Taking place on the Thursday (4pm), four of the best ideas that were submitted this year for the Emerging Film Fund will get to present their proposals to a panel of judges, to compete for a commission. Sponsored by D&CFilm, one Devon or Cornwall filmmaker will win £800 cash funding and £1500 worth of in-kind support.

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It’s live, it’s exciting and [*drumroll*]…

Social

The winner will be announced at a special Screen Devon x D&CFilm Social event later that evening! Hosted at the Mermaid, this is an opportunity to grab a drink, network with others in our industry and say hello. Fancy joining us? It’s free, but spaces are limited, so be sure to book.

There you have it, a whistle-stop tour of what you can expect, but you can find the full festival programme below. Plus, you can dive deeper into some of the films screening, with interviews with the filmmakers.

We’ll see you there!

The article A packed programme, an abundance of South West talent – and Screen Devon’s teaming up with D&CFilm for a social event! was first published on Screen Devon

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