Refreshingly human | Isabella Esposito double bill

“It’s a story about everyone and anyone,” Isabella Esposito told D&CFilm. Now her film Lvl 10: Wild Wild West is getting a special screening on a double bill with The Breakwater at Plymouth Arts Cinema. And both the futuristic sci-fi metawestern and the poetic, place infused come from a place that is all too human.

Join 1,648 other subscribers.

Isabella Esposito in Lvl 10: Wild Wild West

Described as a speculative sci-fi with a heart – and a conscience – Lvl 10: Wild Wild West bounds 30-40 years into a future where a tech giant’s seductive virtual reality game blurs the lines between entertainment and exploitation.

A sinister glitch

At its core is Mog, the obsessive protagonist who smashes through digital thresholds only to discover that the dream of escapism might have a sinister glitch. Isabella not only stars as Mog but also wrote and co-produced the piece.

So what sparked this weird, wonderful mash-up of Black Mirror-style speculation and raw, emotional storytelling? Isabella pinpoints two big influences: her frustration with the realities of accessing the NHS and childhood fantasies of other worlds where every sense could be dialled up to eleven. The result: a film that’s as clever and immersive as it is thoughtful.

Locations

Hullo... Thank you for reading. We could do with your help to keep going. All our content is free... But if you can, you can support us to continue bringing you this coverage, these articles, interviews and reviews. This connection with real indie filmmakers. It's here we encourage you to get out, watch indie films, support crowdfunders, go to your local venue. And if you can, Pay What You Can to keep all this going. From £1 a week - £4 a month - a fiver, or whatever you can spare. Much appreciated.

All of this on an ultra-tight budget – literally under £500 – proving that scale doesn’t trump imagination. Devon’s dramatic locations were put to brilliant use, from the moody expanses of Dartmoor to nooks of Exeter that double as multi-genre backdrops. Her own house stood in for multiple sets. It’s guerrilla filmmaking with heart, humour, and a sense of place.

Collaboration and creativity

Isabella describes the filmmaking process as a crash course in collaboration and creativity, with copious tea, unexpected weather twists, and – yes – a day spent meticulously arranging piles of rubbish for authenticity.

Her advice to fellow indie makers? “Finish what you start, write big and think big, and don’t be afraid to wear all the hats.” In an era where big tech threatens to homogenise our experiences, Isabella’s message is refreshingly human: do films because you love stories, place and the people who help you tell them.

Wavelength

Isabella also stars in Sam McLoughlin’s The Breakwater, which she co-wrote with him. “Bella and I seem to almost always be on the same wavelength with things and have written a number of scripts together now,” said Sam.

The Breakwater is a poetic and melodic homage to Cornwall and creativity.

“I really love a sad drama, storytelling and acting feels almost at its best when the emotions are quite raw,” said Sam.

Sharing screen time with Isabella is Cornwall acting ledge Rory Wilton.

“Rory has worked on a number of big projects and is a truly fantastic actor, it was an absolute pleasure to work with him, and he really made my job easy by nailing everything exactly as I had pictured it when writing,” said Sam. “Rory and Bella worked so well together on camera, it was lovely watching the script play out between the two of them.”

Personal, powerful and poignant

Get ready for a personal, powerful and poignant film.

“Thematically, the focus of loss through the film and what comes after it, and in turn how things change was certainly influenced by the loss of my own dad to Covid a few years ago,” said Sam. “Looking at how life changes and how you adapt around those huge shifts in life certainly fed into Sadie’s character and how she deals with it.”

Watch Lvl 10: Wild Wild West and The Breakwater at a special double screening at Plymouth Arts Cinema on Sunday 1 March, from 2.30pm. A Q&A and drinks/networking in the bar will follow. Tickets are free

Pay What You Can.

We run on fumes and caffeine. Show your support for our coverage. Make it regular. Or as a thank you :)

Related