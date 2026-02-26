Huntsman | desire, conflict and human connection are messy

Huntsman is a rural drama shot against the rolling backdrop of the Quantock Hills. The purposely and defiantly rural short is a blend of visual storytelling and an emotionally charged look at modern relationships, within the controversial theme of hunting.

Join 1,648 other subscribers.

Written and directed by Somerset’s Ralph Hutchins, Huntsman is set the morning after New Year’s Eve, where a young man’s attempt to salvage a budding romance evolves into an exploration of desire and human nature.

The story is steeped in the cultural landscape of rural England – complete with scenes intertwined with real hunts. But Ralph intentionally avoids taking a political position on the practice. Instead, he uses the hunt as a metaphor for the chase inherent in love, ambition, and life itself.

Technically, logistically, politically

“This film was a challenge, not just technically or logistically, but politically,” Ralph told British Cinematographer. Yup, the South West is still super-charged on the issue. But, “this is not a politically motivated film, it’s a film about a boy who loves a girl,” says Ralph.

Hullo... Thank you for reading. We could do with your help to keep going. All our content is free... But if you can, you can support us to continue bringing you this coverage, these articles, interviews and reviews. This connection with real indie filmmakers. It's here we encourage you to get out, watch indie films, support crowdfunders, go to your local venue. And if you can, Pay What You Can to keep all this going. From £1 a week - £4 a month - a fiver, or whatever you can spare. Much appreciated.

He teamed up with cinematographer Jake Langley to craft visuals that feel both sweeping and intimate. The duo leaned hard into natural light to give the story an organic texture, echoing the film’s rural setting and emotional rawness.

Natural light

Shooting predominantly outdoors with minimal artificial light, they embraced the winter sun and shifting clouds, often racing against time to capture that perfect glow. When natural conditions fell short, the crew improvised with warm key lights placed outside window frames, creating dramatic shadows that enrich the narrative’s emotional beats.

Jake’s choice of anamorphic lenses and a 2.35:1 aspect ratio also plays a big part in immersing the audience in the landscape and emotional stakes. The wide frame lets the rural Quantock countryside breathe – giving space to characters, horses, and the environment. It subtly places the viewer within the chase, whether that’s across grassy fields or through emotional terrain.

Inventive

For tracking shots of galloping horses, the team got inventive, mounting cinema gear in a moving car to achieve kinetic, immersive visuals that place the audience right beside the action.

The film focuses on Tomas Baines and Bella Salmons’ performance. “And they certainly deliver,” Ralph told Raindance. “Still, at the film’s core, Huntsman explores modern relationships and the idea that, for many people, desire is driven more by the chase – or the hunt – than by connection itself.”

Challenges

The shoot wasn’t without its challenges. Despite the film’s neutral stance on hunting, the topic proved divisive during location scouting, opening Ralph and his crew to community resistance and even threats (“including arguments, online hate, and threats to burn down establishments if we wanted to film in those locations”). Rather than derailing the production, these reactions reinforced the film’s core idea: that desire, conflict, and human connection are messy, compelling and worth capturing.

A rural story

It left Ralph asking “Why did I want to do this?”

“One reason was that I knew I wanted to tell a rural story in the UK, with something that illustrated heritage. Still, the other reason was that one of the main themes of the film is hunting down what we want and what happens when we get it.”

At its heart, Huntsman is a rural love story built on cinematic craft, cultural reflection, and honest emotion.

“Because of the politically sensitive subject, this film felt like we were walking on ice,” said Ralph, “but we were comfortable with this, as at the centre of the explosive theme was a grounded story of a modern-day relationship.”

Pay What You Can.

We run on fumes and caffeine. Show your support for our coverage. Make it regular. Or as a thank you :)

Related