Women of the Water | brilliant female filmmaking in special screening event

Women of the Water, a charity event screening at The Ritz, Penzance, showcases and celebrates the brilliant female filmmaking going on in Cornwall and the Celtic Nations.

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The screening has multiple award winners, big festival winners (Oscar and BAFTA qualifying), with home-grown local talent on screen too. Alice Ward’s widely recognised film Salt, Maddie Meddings film Undercurrents, and Bella Bunce’s film Unplugged (first female editor of Wavelength magazine) are amongst five others – there are eight shorts in total.

Faith and confidence

“It’s brilliant to be able to screen the work with Merlin Cinemas,” Guy Potter told D&CFilm. “Their new venue The Ritz in Penzance is an astonishing investment and real proof to the faith and confidence in the creative/performance industries in the South West. We’re all very grateful to Merlin for having us!”

Out Of Sink

Guy shot Saltwater Breath with Nahlia Loren Couto, about the women who make up Out Of Sink, the eco-synchro swimming group in Penzance, formed by Mary Woodvine – currently starring in that film and Rose Of Nevada (showing two nights earlier in the same venue.

Hullo...



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“It’s going to be a great night, some brilliant films from some brilliant filmmakers. A few award-winners, a few having their debut on the big screen, but all are top-tier and deserve to be up in front of the biggest audience possible.

A real joy to programme

“It’s been a real joy to programme this event with Merlin, and I can’t wait to be there on Thursday and enjoy it with everyone else.”

Women of the Water is at the Ritz, Penzance, on 23 July. Get your tickets

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