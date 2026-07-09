Werwulf | Dartmoor’s mood, menace, myth and mystery

The Werwulf trailer – for the new feature from from Nosferatu chill-fest director Robert Eggers – will have your hairs standing on end. (If those hairs on the palm of your hand, you have problems – be sure to watch the film for deets.)

Join 1,662 other subscribers.

WERWULF - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters This Christmas

Watch this video on YouTube

And what really shines in that trailer is the mood and menace of Dartmoor, which is wonderfully evoked, even in just a few moments. It’s already notched up 15million views in just over a week – how’s that for getting the county in the spotlight for filming locations.

“What is quite special for us at Devon Film Office is how Eggers drew on Dartmoor’s ancient, often eerie landscapes for some of the filming, away from the studios,” says the official film office for Devon, which helped smooth the process and show the county and the national park as ideal destinations for film.

The moorland and its tors provided suitably atmospheric backdrops – with replica Medieval buildings created against the elements.

“Having spent time on the set,” says the DFO, “it was remarkable to see nature and art combine (with some good old Devon winter weather thrown in for good measure!)”

Werwulf will howl into cinemas on 25 December. That’s a nice cinematic treat to get your teeth into and just in time for the Cold Moon.

But if you’re still hearing those eerie, blood curdling howls on Dartmoor, it’s just the wind. Honest.

top image: Werwulf. Courtesy of Rory Mulvey / © 2026 FOCUS FEATURES LLC

Pay What You Can.

We run on fumes and caffeine. Show your support for our coverage. Make it regular. Or as a thank you :)

Related