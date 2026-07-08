Rooted Out | Freddie Hutton-Mills on prejudice, identity and community

Real life can be a squirming, seething, uncomfortable mess. Freddie Hutton-MIlls’ debut feature Rooted Out – Chapter 1 puts that social spaghetti on screen with a deft touch that features comedy as well as the drama while not flinching from those difficult issues.

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The premiere of the film was at the 34th Raindance Film Festival in June, where it was nominations for Best Film, Best Director and Best Performance. The official release of films is targeted for Black History Month this year.

“I’ve always been fascinated by stories and by the way film can put an audience into someone else’s shoes,” Freddie told D&CFilm.

Ideas and emotion

“I loved cinema, but what really drew me in was the combination of ideas and emotion. I was exposed to many different types of films and filmmakers from Bond, to Woody Allen to Scorsese, Lucas Spielberg (all probably way too soon I might add) but instantly I could sense the magic film can bring.”

Rooted Out – Chapter 1 is set against the backdrop of the Southport Riots of 2024. And a dispute over a tree brings to light simmering tension, buried prejudice and the danger that brings.

Deep experience

It’s a testament to Freddie’s experience that dialogue and story rolls to a boil [yes, we used the cooking metaphor because he was part of the team behind real-kitchen-timer Boiling Point]. That experience runs deep. As a writer, Freddie has credits spanning more than 200 episodes of Takeshi’s Castle, alongside numerous original film and television projects.

“I started out writing very early (probably from around 7 – just getting used to seeing my thoughts on paper) and I guess I never stopped,” said Freddie. “I didn’t believe there was a feasible career in it until Takeshi’s Castle came my way. That job taught me essentials around producing and wearing many hats as our team was lean.

Image, sound and rhythm

“Over time I became increasingly interested in directing because I could see how it allows you to bring every aspect of storytelling together performance, image, sound and rhythm.

“For me, filmmaking has always been about creating conversations and exploring questions rather than providing easy answers. And now being a little older I certainly feel I have a lot more to say.”

Rooted Out represents a particularly important project for Freddie because it brings together many of the themes he’s been exploring throughout his career: identity, belonging, prejudice and the stories we tell ourselves about other people. It’s also his most personal work to date, combining genre storytelling with social commentary in a way that is both entertaining and thought-provoking.

“Narratively, I’m drawn to stories that explore human behaviour rather than simple heroes and villains. With Rooted Out, I was interested in examining how prejudice can take root in communities and individuals, often in ways that feel justified to those involved. The film asks difficult questions about fear, belonging and otherness without preaching to the audience.”

Grounded, authentic and unsettling

Inspired by filmmakers such as Dominic Savage, Drake Doremus and Jonathan Glazer, who create worlds that feel recognisable but carry a deeper sense of unease beneath the surface, the real locations let the film feel grounded, authentic and unsettling.

“I’m drawn to stories that explore human behaviour rather than simple heroes and villains” Freddie Hutton-Mills

“At a time when public debate often becomes polarised and simplified, I think storytelling has an important role to play in helping us understand perspectives beyond our own,” said Freddie. “My hope is that Rooted Out sparks conversation. Audiences don’t need to agree with every character or every viewpoint, but if the film encourages people to think a little more deeply about prejudice, identity and community, then it has achieved something worthwhile.

As a first-time helmer, Freddie is also proud of the cast and crew.

“Independent filmmaking is always a collective effort, and this film would not exist without the passion and commitment of a team willing to take creative risks in pursuit of an important story.”

See more of Rooted Out – Chapter 1 on the website

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