A burnt red sky and a monster puppeteer | Graham Humphreys poster for FrightFest 2026

Legendary illustrator Graham Humphreys has created something thrilling for FrightFest 2026, as the UK’s most popular genre festival marks its 27th anniversary.

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Phoebe Beer chatted to Graham for D&CFilm when the iconic illustrative interpreter of horror was in the South West for Hell Tor… those were the days, eh, boys and girls?

Talking about his new design for FrightFest 2026, Graham said: “The iconic monster stays the same, but turning the sky an apocalyptic blood red seems to hit the mood of the brutal heatwaves frying Europe this year, whilst making a hefty reference to a staple of horror movies and the favourite drink of all vampires.

“In a world scammed by media manipulation and the relentless march of AI, the FrightFest mascot takes a turn at puppeteering and reminds us that when we are stripped of symbols and identities, we are all clattering bags of bones alike.”

This year’s annual Bank Holiday event, the UK’s largest celebration of genre cinema, takes place at Odeon LUXE Leicester Square and Odeon LUXE West End between Thurs Aug 27 & Mon Aug 31, 2026.

The line-up of films will be announced on Thursday 16 July, 2pm UK time.

www.frightfest.co.uk | FB: /FrightFestreal | ‘X’: @frightfest | IG: @frightfestUK

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