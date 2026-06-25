Genre-flipping animated fun adventure | Lesbian Space Princess

Lesbian Space Princess is an Australian, animated sci-fi comedy film with a perfect title! The story centres around Saira – she’s a lesbian, she’s a princess and she’s in space!

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She lives an isolated life on her home planet of Clitopolis (geddit?), and is overshadowed by her much cooler royal mums. Saira is dumped by her bounty-hunter girlfriend Kiki, the lesbian answer to Han Solo, for being too needy and weak. However, the tables are turned when Kiki is kidnapped by a strange species known as the Straight White Maliens, and it’s time for Saira to finally come out of her shell and save the day, all while encountering a series of wacky characters along the way…

The film is the creative vision of co-directors Leela Varghese and Emma Hough Hobbs, who were determined to bring an animated, queer story to the big screen.

Lesbian Space Princess is being advertised as Sailor Moon meets Rick and Morty, with its unique mix of the magical girl aesthetics of the former and the crude, absurdist humour and animation style of the latter. Hough Hobbs and Varghese also cite shows like Adventure Time and Stephen Universe as influences. The co-directors wanted to bring the voices that are usually marginalised to the forefront, that of queer characters and characters of colour. This genre-flipping piece gives the audience all the adventure and humour of a classic adult animation, but from a fresh perspective.

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Music is used in a unique and witty way in the film, with little ditties commenting on the action peppered through the narrative. On her journey Saira meets the non-binary goth Willow, and we discover that they have been our musical narrator. Willow’s jingles underpin the action with humorous commentary and a wink to the audience.

So, this Pride Month why not take yourself to a cool air conditioned cinema and share in a bit of queer joy. Studio 74 at Exeter Phoenix hosted a screening of the film back in May in association with Exeter Pride and it went down a treat!

Lesbian Space Princess is a brightly coloured, tongue-in-cheek and occasionally outrageous comedy filled to the brim with lesbian-oriented jokes and referential humour. And if that sounds like your kind of thing then you should get your face glitter on and head out to your local screening!

Lesbian Space Princess is out now

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