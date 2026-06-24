Cornwall Monologue Competition 2027 is Open!

The 4th edition of Cornwall Monologue Competition is open to for entries!

Join 1,660 other subscribers.

The competition is open to those over 18 and living in Cornwall (or have done so in the last 12 months). Set up to showcase Cornwall based creative talent, monologues can be performed by professionals or amateur as long as they are between 1-4 minutes in length and text performed is out of copyright or permission to use has been given.

Festival director Henry told D&CFilm: “All you need is a monologue and a camera to take part! There are of course some more details which people can find on the festivals FilmFreeway page, including technical details and entry criteria. We know Cornwall is full of such amazing talent, we want to showcase it!”

Trophies are up for grabs for the winning monologue including awards for Best Actor and Best Writing and Best Cinematography.

Hullo... Thank you for reading. We could do with your help to keep going. All our content is free... But if you can, you can support us to continue bringing you this coverage, these articles, interviews and reviews. This connection with real indie filmmakers. It's here we encourage you to get out, watch indie films, support crowdfunders, go to your local venue. And if you can, Pay What You Can to keep all this going. From £1 a week - £4 a month - a fiver, or whatever you can spare. Much appreciated.

The four edition of CMC can be entered via the link below:

https://filmfreeway.com/CornwallMonologueCompetition

Here’s a list of the latest winners.

Pay What You Can.

We run on fumes and caffeine. Show your support for our coverage. Make it regular. Or as a thank you :)

Related