Pop and buzz | Reframing Film Sessions will stir your film passions

“Your eyes are the windows of your soul,” said the wise philosopher S Laurel. Get ready for your eyes to pop, the ears to buzz and your ambition to pound. The full programme is now available for the industry-facing Reframing Film Sessions on the opening day of the 10th birthday edition of Cinema Rediscovered.

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Reframing Film has everything for those who love what they see and want to share it: lunchtime talks, projectin tours, cinema walks, plus something for those who want to get into film curation.

The Reframing Film Sessions are an industry-facing bag of events that offers insight into creating the scintilating electric buzz of going to the flicks, inspiring others to get involved and creating the welcome atmosphere of a world of imagination.

Sold it enough? It looks good. Wish we could attend. Go for us and tell us what it’s like.

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It all takes place at the Watershed in Bristol on Wed 22 July 11am. Here’s what to expect and how to book your tickets.

And share your inspiration – let us know what you’re screening, who you’re curating and the festivals you’re building.

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