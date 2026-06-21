Glastonbury!!! | Get Glasto fever with screening and Julien Temple Q&A

Where there’s muck, there’s brass, goes the saying. We doubt that the muck was meant to be mud, and the brass was the wind section of some soulful chart toppers. Which brings us not so neatly to Glastonbury – The Mud, The Music, The Madness. To celebrate its 20th anniversary, the iconic film of an iconic event is getting a special (let’s call it iconic) screening plus Q&A with the director, Julian Temple, himself.

Join 1,658 other subscribers.

It’s a fallow year for Glasto, where energy, fields and bank balances recovered from the beat driven celebration. But you can relive the music, madness, mud and magic of the world’s most famous festival, says the blurb. And this is more that just reliving it, the archive footage spans 30 years and marks the festival’s evolution from a low-key get together of bandicoots to a global brand-defining cultural phenomenon.

“I don’t know if they still do, but people used to watch the documentary before they went to the festival to get in the groove. I hope it still has that effect,” said director Julien. If they do, you can tell him yourself, or ask him a question. Because he’ll be there to talk about the film, the event, the experience and the legacy.

The documentary combines iconic live performances with candid backstage moments and historical footage. And there are big band performances – some even have brass sections… we reckon.

Hullo... Thank you for reading. We could do with your help to keep going. All our content is free... But if you can, you can support us to continue bringing you this coverage, these articles, interviews and reviews. This connection with real indie filmmakers. It's here we encourage you to get out, watch indie films, support crowdfunders, go to your local venue. And if you can, Pay What You Can to keep all this going. From £1 a week - £4 a month - a fiver, or whatever you can spare. Much appreciated.

The event is presented by Somerset Film, which is having a Julien Temple love-in at the moment, and who can blame them. The exhibition Julien Temple – A Life in Film runs until 17 July, and is an ideal accompaniment to any film gazing.

Glastonbury – The Mud, The Music, The Madness (Cert 15) | Saturday 27 June | 7pm – 10pm | The Engine Room | Bridgwater | Get your tickets

Pay What You Can.

We run on fumes and caffeine. Show your support for our coverage. Make it regular. Or as a thank you :)

Related