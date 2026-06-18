First-time filmmaker looking for SW-based director and DOP

Experienced actor Tamsin Lynes is making her first film and is on the look out for collaborators for the project – especially a director, and DOP. She is also looking for a Production Sound Mixer.

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“I’m working with a small budget, but do have the means to pay, especially for key creative members,” Tamsin told D&CFilm.

The short itself is a Christmas film, the logline is: A struggling actor meets a magic dog called Rudolph. She’s led to Santa who offers her a life altering choice that forces her to confront what truly matters.

“I’m really leaning into the comedic, ‘so bad its good’ style of Christmas film where the plot is ridiculous but everyone buys into it because it’s Christmas!” said Tamsin.

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The film will be shooting in South Devon this August and ideally the director and DOP would be South West based.

If you’re interested drop Tamsin a line on tamsinlynes@gmail.com with examples of your work.

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