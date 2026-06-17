“Every animal has their own personality” | K9 Commando Film & TV

Real animals bring an authentic connection to a story, igniting emotions and energy. Kylie Eichberg-Levitt of K9 Commando Film & TV is a second-generation animal trainer who knows how important those connections are. Her care, experience and enthusiasm has convinced us, maybe you should always work with animals…

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You run K9 Commando Film & TV. What got you into working with animals and then working in film with them?

I (Kylie) actually grew up in the motion picture animal training industry and am a second-generation animal trainer. My mom, Melinda, has worked in film and television since her early 20s, so being on set and around a huge variety of animal species was simply a normal part of my childhood. Looking back, I realize how incredibly fortunate I was to have had that upbringing. I learned not only from my mom, but from many talented trainers who became mentors to me, teaching me how to understand, train, and care for a wide range of species. As soon as I was old enough, I started working in the industry myself.

Growing up around so many different animals also sparked my passion for conservation, which eventually led me to move to the UK to complete both my Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees. A few years later, my husband Dan and I founded K9 Commando Film & TV. Dan has always had a natural affinity for animals, particularly dogs, and has trained alongside some of the best trainers in both the US and Europe. Together we’ve combined our different backgrounds to build a company centered around professionalism, exceptional animal welfare, and creating authentic performances for film and television.

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How did you get your team together?

K9 Commando Film & TV was founded by myself and Dan, but we’ve been fortunate to build an incredible team around us. It remains very much a family and family-friend business, with everyone sharing the same values and commitment to animal welfare. Alongside us, we work with highly experienced trainers, including my mom, Melinda, who brings decades of experience working with animals in the film industry.

For us, experience is important, but attitude is equally so. Everyone on our team genuinely cares about the animals they work with and understands that their welfare always comes first. That shared philosophy is what makes our team work so well together.

“Like people, every animal has their own personality, emotions, and comfort levels.”

On set, it feels like you’re holding a lot of responsibility – the director wants the shot, but you also need to look after the welfare of the animal you’re working with. Even if they’re well trained, animals can be unpredictable. How do you manage all that?

It is a huge responsibility, and it’s one we take very seriously. Every production wants to achieve the perfect shot, but our first priority is always the welfare of the animals. No scene is ever worth compromising their wellbeing. Like people, every animal has their own personality, emotions, and comfort levels. Even the best-trained animals can have off days or react differently to a new environment (like human actors), so a large part of our job is reading their body language and understanding what they’re communicating.

Preparation is everything. Before filming begins, we make sure the animals are comfortable with the location, crew, equipment, and what’s being asked of them. If an animal isn’t comfortable or isn’t enjoying the situation, we’ll adapt the scene or recommend another approach.

Training animals sounds incredibly difficult. What’s key to building that trust?

Building trust takes time, patience, and experience. Every species, and every individual animal, is different, so it’s essential to understand their natural behavior, ecology, and body language, in addition to their own individual personality. That knowledge allows us to work with the animal rather than against them, creating training that suits them as individuals.

For us, trust comes from consistency, respect, and making training enjoyable. We never see the animals as props; they’re valued members of the team. Whether we’re using favorite treats, toys, praise, or play, our goal is always to make sure they enjoy what they’re doing. When an animal wants to work with you rather than feeling like it has to, that’s when you see the best results.

“That’s where the ‘Commando’ in K9 Commando Film & TV comes from.”

You also provide protection, security, and medical services for productions. What tips can you give smaller productions or first-time filmmakers?

While our primary focus is providing trained animals for film and television, we also offer close protection security, military consulting, and medical support through a trusted partner. Those services reflect the backgrounds that Dan and I bring to the company. I grew up in the motion picture animal training industry, while Dan served in the Royal Marines Commandos before moving into film. His military experience shaped the way we approach every production – with careful planning, professionalism, adaptability, and calm decision-making under pressure. In fact, that’s where the “Commando” in K9 Commando Film & TV comes from.

For smaller productions, my biggest piece of advice is to involve specialists as early as possible in the planning process. Whether it’s animals, stunts, security, or medical cover, speaking to experienced professionals before filming begins can save a huge amount of time, money, and stress. With animals in particular, preparation is everything. The more information we have about the script, locations, schedule, and intended shots, the better we can prepare both the animals and the production team for a safe, efficient, and successful shoot.

“Many of the animals we work with are rescues, which makes it even more rewarding to see them helping tell meaningful stories.”

Why should productions use animals, and what advice would you give local productions thinking about including them?

Real animals bring a level of authenticity that’s incredibly difficult to recreate. They create genuine interactions and emotional connections that audiences instinctively recognize. While CGI certainly has its place, there’s something very special about seeing a real animal sharing the screen with a human actor. Many of the animals we work with are rescues, which makes it even more rewarding to see them helping tell meaningful stories.

For productions considering using animals, I’d always recommend working with experienced trainers who genuinely prioritize animal welfare. The best performances come from animals that are confident, relaxed, and enjoying the experience. A good trainer isn’t just there to train the animal – they’re there to ensure the production runs safely, efficiently, and always with the animal’s wellbeing at the forefront.

“Every day brings a new challenge, and I genuinely feel incredibly lucky that I get to spend my career working with animals while helping bring creative stories to life”

What are the most rewarding moments of what you do, and what about your jobs makes you smile?

There are so many rewarding moments that it’s difficult to choose just one. Seeing an animal confidently perform something you’ve spent weeks or even months preparing for is incredibly exciting, especially when you know they’re enjoying the experience just as much as you are. It’s also wonderful to watch audiences connect with the animals on screen and appreciate the work that goes into creating those moments.

More than anything, I love the variety. No two days are ever the same. One day we might be working with dogs on a commercial, and the next we could be training a completely different species for a feature film. Every day brings a new challenge, and I genuinely feel incredibly lucky that I get to spend my career working with animals while helping bring creative stories to life.

Which films are you working on?

K9 Commando Film & TV is a very new company, having been founded in 2025, so we’re incredibly excited about what lies ahead. While we don’t yet have productions released under the K9 Commando Film & TV name, the experience behind the company spans decades. Between myself, Dan, Melinda, and the rest of our very experienced team, we’ve had the privilege of working on a number of fantastic productions throughout our careers with other animal training companies, including The Odyssey (2026), We Bought a Zoo (2011), No Country for Old Men (2007), and Planet of the Apes (2001), among many others.

As we’re still in our first year as K9 Commando Film & TV, we have some exciting projects in the pipeline. Unfortunately, we can’t say too much just yet, but we’re looking forward to sharing more as soon as we’re able. Stay tuned!

We’ll keep our eyes open and look out for more! Thank you!

Find out more about K9 Commando Film & TV on their website

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