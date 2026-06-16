“What about goblins?” | 40 years of Labyrinth

“We’d just had a showing of The Dark Crystal in San Francisco. In the back of the limousine, Jim said: “Should we do another one?” I said: “What about goblins?” Jim’s eyes lit up. Then into my head came a labyrinth and I had a vision of a baby surrounded by goblins. He said: “That’s great” – and that was it.”

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That was Devon’s own Brian Froud, the conceptual designer and costume design of the fantasy and goblin epic that is Labyrinth.

In the Guardian, Ann Lee spoke to the cast and crew as they looked back at the cult classic.

Apparently, the film bombed on its first release.

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Jane Krakowski, Sarah Jessica Parker, Marisa Tomei, Yasmine Bleeth and Laura Dern are mentioned as auditioning for the part. And there’s a chance enounter with Helena Bonham Carter.

“I’ve been to some conventions for Labyrinth,” said Brian, “and you see this wonderful relationship between mothers and daughters – the girls come dressed in Sarah’s ballroom dress, and the mothers come in her jeans, waistcoat and big shirt.

“What we discovered over the years is how people, especially girls, really respond to it. It’s a very emotional journey for them: it speaks to them of their place in the world, and that transition of moving from girlhood into womanhood.”

Read the full article.

Wendy and Brian Froud can be found at film festivals and exhibiting around Devon. Keep your eyes open.

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