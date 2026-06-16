The Medusa Box | deliciously dark merch

The Medusa Box – a Dartmoor-based horror – is coming to the end of its post-production. But to whet your whistle, and tune your ear, we thought we share some of the cool, cool, merch.

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Yes, the poster is delectable. And the sound track in blood red vinyl is delicious. Plus, there are t-shirts.

But it’s not just the wonderfully alluring (and, dare we say, reasonably priced) merch that should draw you to The Medusa Box Kofi page, director Bex Phillips offers up insights on filmmaking and some bts info and other updates.

Just before shooting we chatted to Bex about The Medusa Box. Explore the film, and – if you dare – explore the moor with all the mystery it holds.

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