Animating North Devon | an inspirational line up for connection, conversation and creativity
Studio Kind is the cool, happening venue for a free evening of connection, conversation and creativity hosted by the one and only Devon Film Office in conjunction with North Devon Council.
The inspirational line-up includes animation champions Yellow Mouse Studios, Black Beam Cinematic (yes they did run round Exeter in creative guerrilla mode before last Christmas beaming We Animate on Tues’ creations onto walls) and vfx superimo John Sellings. They are joined by D&CFilm Emerging filmmaker Lily Bennett.
Opportunities
This event from Devon Film Office is intended to help those in the industry explore opportunities in film and animation, strengthen the creative community and help shape the future of the screen sector in North Devon.
Reel movers and shakers
Whether you’re a creator, creative, student, freelancer or simply curious about the industry, be part of the conversation with the reel – or should that be real – movers and shakers.
Hullo...
Thank you for reading. We could do with your help to keep going. All our content is free... But if you can, you can support us to continue bringing you this coverage, these articles, interviews and reviews. This connection with real indie filmmakers.
It's here we encourage you to get out, watch indie films, support crowdfunders, go to your local venue.
And if you can, Pay What You Can to keep all this going. From £1 a week - £4 a month - a fiver, or whatever you can spare. Much appreciated.
Animating North Devon – Building Creative Pathways into Film & Animation takes place at Studio Kind at The Corn Store, Barnstaple on Tuesday 23 June | 5:30-7pm.
Reserve your spot
Pay What You Can.
We run on fumes and caffeine. Show your support for our coverage. Make it regular. Or as a thank you :)
- The Chest | filming wraps on thrilling pirate saga - September 22, 2026
- Pewas Uter | the blurred edges between myth and reality - September 18, 2026
- Celebrate diversity, and inclusion with Respect Cinema - September 16, 2026
Discover more from D&CFilm
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.