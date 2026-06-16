Animating North Devon | an inspirational line up for connection, conversation and creativity

Studio Kind is the cool, happening venue for a free evening of connection, conversation and creativity hosted by the one and only Devon Film Office in conjunction with North Devon Council.

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The inspirational line-up includes animation champions Yellow Mouse Studios, Black Beam Cinematic (yes they did run round Exeter in creative guerrilla mode before last Christmas beaming We Animate on Tues’ creations onto walls) and vfx superimo John Sellings. They are joined by D&CFilm Emerging filmmaker Lily Bennett.

Opportunities

This event from Devon Film Office is intended to help those in the industry explore opportunities in film and animation, strengthen the creative community and help shape the future of the screen sector in North Devon.

Reel movers and shakers

Whether you’re a creator, creative, student, freelancer or simply curious about the industry, be part of the conversation with the reel – or should that be real – movers and shakers.

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Animating North Devon – Building Creative Pathways into Film & Animation takes place at Studio Kind at The Corn Store, Barnstaple on Tuesday 23 June | 5:30-7pm.

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