Fathom | Script to Screen has key insights into filmmaking

Writer director Holly Holdsworth (sign up to Holly’s excellent South West Indie Film digest) has shared the script to screen comparisons for her tense short film Fathom.

Join 1,657 other subscribers.

“I’ve always found this format of post really interesting to see what choices directors make that changes what the script initially had. It’s brilliant to be able to make one myself and share our process,” Holly told SWFilmMail.

And, of course, when you’ve seen the script to screen, settle back and enjoy Fathom, the film.

Pay What You Can.

We run on fumes and caffeine. Show your support for our coverage. Make it regular. Or as a thank you :)

Related