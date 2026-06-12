Editor job at Exeter’s Preston Street Films

There’s always a frisson of excitement in the office when we hear from Preston Street Films, the Exeter-based production company that manages to find a pulse and beating heart in every story. So we did a jump of glee when we heard they were looking for an editor.

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Preston Street Film were also named Exeter University Employer of the month just a hop and a skip ago.

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