Significant moment | Paignton Picture House secures funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund

The beautifully historic Paignton Picture House is built on shifting sands, but its future has become a bit more secure with the latest chunk of cash from the The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

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The wodge of £249,127 has been awarded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund to support the next phase of Paignton Picture House’s revival. You’ve seen the jobs that are being advertised, right? That’s all part of the plan to move from the historic restoration plan into an all-singing, all-dancing, all-accessible creative arts venue.

The funding will also deliver a programme of outreach across Torbay (whatever the shape of Torbay may be), working with partners, schools and community groups to run pop-up screenings, heritage workshops and youth engagement – building trust, visibility and new audiences ahead of opening.

Alongside this, it will support the development of inclusive programming and the operational infrastructure needed to run the venue day-to-day, including staffing, systems and a clear business model, with initiatives such as membership schemes and accessible pricing.

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Crucially, this investment strengthens the long-term resilience of the organisation, says the blurb. By building loyal audiences, embedding strong partnerships and supporting the transition to a professionally managed venue, it lays the foundations for a sustainable future – ensuring the Picture House can once again play a central role in Paignton’s cultural life.

Julian Carnell, Trustee, Paignton Picture House Trust, said: “This is a hugely significant moment for Paignton Picture House and for Torbay. Securing this support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund is a powerful endorsement of the vision, passion and determination that so many people have invested in this project over the years.

“This funding allows us not only to protect and restore an extraordinary piece of our cultural heritage, but to reimagine it as a welcoming, inclusive space that belongs to the community. We’re creating a place where people can come together – to watch films, experience live events, learn, connect, and feel inspired.

“We’re incredibly grateful to National Lottery players for making this possible, and we’re excited to take the next steps towards reopening the doors and putting Paignton Picture House firmly back at the heart of community life.”

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