100 Years of Marilyn | Powerful screen presence celebrated and reframed

The Bill Douglas Cinema Museum has opened a new exhibition, 100 Years of Marilyn, which explores the life and work of the screen icon 100 years after her birth.

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From photos of her early modelling career to the gloriously camp recreations of Marilyn’s image on everything from mugs to calendars to clocks! Courtesy of Lily Matthews

The exhibition is curated by the museum’s student volunteers Jean MacCourt and Issie Tween, and consists of a mixture of merchandise, photographs and articles. It features everything from photos of her early modelling career to the gloriously camp recreations of Marilyn’s image on everything from mugs to calendars to clocks!

A continuing cultural phenomenon

Monroe was not just the biggest film star of her era, but is a continuing cultural phenomenon; her image is instantly recognisable and is constantly being re-interpreted. The show provides us with an informative and concise look at Monroe’s rise to stardom, her film career and the impact she made upon popular culture. The exhibition also strives to take a look beyond the Hollywood glamour by focusing on her strong work ethic and creative drive.

The museum holds over 800 items featuring Marilyn, and the exhibition displays some key pieces. Courtesy of Lily Matthews

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The museum holds over 800 items featuring Marilyn, and the exhibition displays some key pieces. Marilyn had a complicated relationship with her own stardom and there are many different ways to contextualise her life. 100 Years of Marilyn discusses the creation and management of her public image through her performances and sparkling screen presence.

Dedication

The show features posters and stills from films such as The Prince and the Showgirl, which was funded by Monroe’s production company, as well as perhaps her most famous and beloved film Some Like it Hot. These productions are famous for scandalous stories of Marilyn’s behaviour on set, but the exhibition re-frames these films in the context of the actress’ dedication to her work.

Powerful screen presence

Whether she’s singing and dancing with Jane Russell or cracking one-liners with Jack Lemmon, Monroe’s powerful screen presence is still as celebrated today as it’s ever been. If you’re a fan of Marilyn Monroe’s films, have an interest in movie memorabilia or kitsch art, 100 Years of Marilyn is the exhibition for you!

100 Year of Marilyn runs is at the Bill Douglas Museum, Exeter Uni, until 20 November. Check times.

Top image: 100 Years of Marilyn explores the memorabilia of a screen icon whose impact still persists. Courtesy of Lily Matthews

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