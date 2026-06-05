Chronicles of Depression | British Horror Studio goes slow burn dread

Take dark dread and add a slither of excitement, Megan Tremethick is back with Chronicles of Depression, the latest film from British Horror Studio, directed by Lawrie Brewster.

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Chronicles of Depression had its debut outing at the Romford Film Festival with the preview screening adding to the film’s development.

Novarro Ramon, Ian Mcculloch, Dorian Todd, and Megan Tremethick

According to the filmmakers, the version shown at the festival will undergo further refinements following the screening before the team launches a modest crowdfunding campaign to support the film’s wider release.

Cult horror icon Ian McCulloch

The film is directed by Lawrie Brewster and stars cult horror icon Ian McCulloch, alongside British Horror Studio regulars Megan Tremethick, Novarro Ramon, Dorian Todd, and Michael Daviot.

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Chronicles of Depression marks a darker and more atmospheric step for the studio, focusing on psychological dread, performance, and slow-burn tension.

Institutional horrors

Lawrie said: “In Chronicles of Depression, I set out to explore the early history of psychiatric treatment and the institutional horrors that can emerge when absolute authority is placed in the hands of those who believe they are acting for the greater good. Even the best intentions in such environments can lead to unimaginable consequences.

Intense and controversial

“With such an intense and controversial subject, I knew the film required a veteran presence to anchor our cast of young performers.

“I was therefore delighted that the British Horror Studio could reintroduce audiences to Ian McCulloch, famed for his starring roles in Lucio Fulci’s Zombie and Contamination, as well as his distinguished work on the stage, including with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

“At 84 years old, he brought remarkable energy to the set, and I am incredibly proud to mark his return to the horror genre with Chronicles of Depression.”

Written by Sam Ashurst and with cinematography by Paul William Kelly, Chronicles of Depression blends psychological horror with an emotionally intense story exploring the darker edges of the human psyche.

top image: Ian Mcculloch, Megan Tremethick

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