Julien Temple | career celebrated with new exhibition and special screening of Glastonbury

Somerset Film is celebrating the extraordinary career of acclaimed filmmaker and charity Patron Julien Temple with a new free exhibition and a special anniversary screening at The Engine Room.

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Running from Monday 8 June to Friday 17 July, Julien Temple – A Life in Film will showcase a collection of film poster artwork and video highlights spanning Temple’s iconic career in film, documentary and music videos. The exhibition coincides with the 20th anniversary of his landmark documentary Glastonbury – The Mud, The Music, The Madness, which captured the spirit, history and chaos of the world-famous festival.

Music, youth culture and British identity

Open Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10am to 3.30pm, the free exhibition offers visitors the opportunity to explore the visual world of one of Britain’s most influential directors, whose work has chronicled decades of music, youth culture and British identity.

As part of the celebration, Somerset Film will also host a special screening of Glastonbury – The Mud, The Music, The Madness (Cert 15) on Saturday 27 June at 7pm, plus a Q&A with Julien himself.

Music, mud and mayhem

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With 2026 marking a fallow year for Glastonbury Festival, the screening offers audiences the chance to relive the unforgettable music, mud and mayhem that have defined the festival for generations. Released in 2006, Temple’s acclaimed documentary combines over 35 years of archive footage and performances from legendary artists including David Bowie, Radiohead, Morrissey and Coldplay, capturing the unique atmosphere and cultural significance of the festival. Tickets are priced at £8 plus booking fee, which can be booked through the Somerset Film website.

Exhibition Details – Julien Temple – A Life in Film

Monday 8 June – Friday 17 July 2026

Open Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays

10am – 3.30pm

The Engine Room, 50–52 High Street, Bridgwater, TA6 3BL

Free admission

Film Screening – Glastonbury – The Mud, The Music, The Madness (Cert 15)

Saturday 27 June 2026 7pm

The Engine Room, Bridgwater

Tickets: £8 + booking fee

Find out more on the Somerset Film website: https://www.somersetfilm.com/whats-on

Pay What You Can.

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