Two Short Nights Film Festival 2027: Pre-selection panel

Exeter Phoenix’s Two Short Nights Film Festival is looking for volunteers to take part in its pre-selection panel for Two Short Nights 2027.

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International and local

Two Short Nights is proud to show the best international short films alongside incredible local filmmaking talent, so whatever your cinematic taste there will be something for you.

Reviewed and rated

Pre-selectors will help to shape our programme for the 25th edition of Two Short Nights by reviewing a selection of short film entries online. Films are reviewed and rated online allowing pre-selectors to watch films at a time and place that suits them.

An interest in filmmaking, curation and critiquing

Our submissions can be of any genre and are no longer than 20 mins in length. No experience is necessary but we would value applications from individuals with an interest in filmmaking, curation and critiquing.

Hullo... Thank you for reading. We could do with your help to keep going. All our content is free... But if you can, you can support us to continue bringing you this coverage, these articles, interviews and reviews. This connection with real indie filmmakers. It's here we encourage you to get out, watch indie films, support crowdfunders, go to your local venue. And if you can, Pay What You Can to keep all this going. From £1 a week - £4 a month - a fiver, or whatever you can spare. Much appreciated.

This is a volunteer role. As a member of our preselection panel you’ll receive:

A Two Short Nights Festival pass

Access to further festival opportunities

Experience using FilmFreeway

Knowledge of film festival curation and programming.

If you are interested then you can please fill in our application form and equal opportunities monitoring form by Wed 01 Jul. Take a look at the Application Form and the Equal Opportunities Monitoring Form

For more details contact digital@exeterphoenix.org.uk

Pay What You Can.

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