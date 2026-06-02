Beloved by Agatha Christie, among everyone, and an absolute jewel of a building – notwithstanding the difficulties renovating it – the historic Paignton Picture House is hiring. Which means not only that the beautiful building is nearly complete, but there’s a whole new film ecosystem ready to draw and the sublime skill, commitment and filmmaking passion that abounds in the Bay. Excited much?

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To lead the next chapter of Paignton Picture House as it reopens as an independent cinema and cultural hub, they are looking for a cinema director and an outreach and audience development manager.

Check the site for the deets.

We popped in a couple of years ago to sample the magic. And Sean Wilson considered it’s future way back in 2012. See how things have changed.

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