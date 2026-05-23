Cornwall Monologue Awards | class, creativity and skill celebrated

The Cornwall Monologue Awards 2026 have come to an end! 2026 saw the third edition of the festival hold its award screening at The Poly, Falmouth on Friday 22 May with 11 shortlisted Monologues screened all competing the coveted awards.

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The third editions Winners and Honourable mentions are as follows:

Winners

Best Actors: Simon Edwards – All the Things that Could have Been; Chloe Warden – Glitter Grunge Extract.

Best Actor Runner Up: Ray Raymond – Deadstar; Katherine – Jonti Russell

Best Writer: Christabel Muir – Moving On

Best Cinematography: Coco Bond; My Name is Jane

Honourable Mentions

Little Light

Rachel Bailey – Mirror

Ruby Robertson – But you don’t look autistic

Amy Claire Davis – Good Girl

Potty Mouth

Jill Greenacre

This year’s winner where presented with a custom-made trophy, featuring a Dara Knot symbolising the powerful inner strength, resilience, endurance, and wisdom of the arts. A blue background for the sea around Cornwall and the iconic tragedy and comedy masks representing the emotional range of a storytelling.

The festival would like to thank The Poly and D&CFilm [you’re welcome!] for their ongoing support.

Work has begun on the fourth edition for 2027. More information coming soon!

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