Power Ballad | free screenings of Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas movie

The new Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas movie Power Ballad will screen for free across UK cinemas.

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The free cinema tickets are part of Escapes, a nationwide initiative supported by the BFI. Escapes is on a mission to make cinema more accessible by hosting free screenings at over 100 independent cinemas every month.

When Rick (Paul Rudd), a past-his-prime wedding singer, meets fading boy-band star Danny (Nick Jonas) during a gig, the two bond over music and a late-night jam session. But when Danny turns one of Rick’s songs into the hit that reignites his career, Rick sets out to reclaim the recognition he believes he deserves – even if it means risking everything he cares about

Power Ballad Escapes screenings take place on 26–27 May. Check the venues.

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top image: Paul Rudd, Nick Jonas, Power Ballad. Courtesy of Lionsgate

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