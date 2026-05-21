Power Ballad | free screenings of Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas movie
The new Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas movie Power Ballad will screen for free across UK cinemas.
The free cinema tickets are part of Escapes, a nationwide initiative supported by the BFI. Escapes is on a mission to make cinema more accessible by hosting free screenings at over 100 independent cinemas every month.
When Rick (Paul Rudd), a past-his-prime wedding singer, meets fading boy-band star Danny (Nick Jonas) during a gig, the two bond over music and a late-night jam session. But when Danny turns one of Rick’s songs into the hit that reignites his career, Rick sets out to reclaim the recognition he believes he deserves – even if it means risking everything he cares about
Power Ballad Escapes screenings take place on 26–27 May. Check the venues.
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- Capitol Bodmin, Bodmin, PL31 2DB — 8:15pm, Tue 26th May
- Newlyn Filmhouse, Newlyn, TR18 5HS — 5:00pm, Tue 26th May
- Phoenix Falmouth, Falmouth, TR11 3PL — 8:15pm, Tue 26th May
- Regal Redruth, Redruth, TR15 2AZ — 8:15pm, Tue 26th May
- Savoy Penzance, Penzance, TR18 2SN — 8:15pm, Tue 26th May
- Kings Kingsbridge, Kingsbridge, TQ7 1PP — 8:15pm, Tue 26th May
- Embassy Ilfracombe, Ilfracombe, EX34 9EZ — 8:15pm, Tue 26th May
- Scott Cinema Barnstaple, Barnstaple, EX31 1SR — 7:30pm, Tue 26th May
- New Carlton Okehampton, Okehampton, EX20 1HN — 8:15pm, Tue 26th May
top image: Paul Rudd, Nick Jonas, Power Ballad. Courtesy of Lionsgate
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