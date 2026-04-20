Jo in the Water | “it’s incredibly rewarding as you sit with your audiences”

Making a grassroots indie doc about one of the country’s high-agenda topics – the quality of our water – is a goliath of a mountain to climb. Add to that the film being about one person taking on South West Water and the gravity of the issue that scales from personal to national keeps getting bigger. Making the film is just the first step. Director Pip Piper is out on the road sharing Jo in the Water.

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[embedyt] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oEQEKB88OUc[/embedyt]

“Ever wondered what it is like, after all the creativity and hard slog of just getting your film made, to then embark on taking it out to audiences?” asks Pip when we caught up with him during the tour.

Incredibly rewarding

“It’s even harder! Sooo much to do, but it’s incredibly rewarding as you sit with your audiences and realise it connects and moves and engages them. Many indie films now look to ‘tour’ their films into cinemas and community spaces often with QA’s and that is what we are doing with Jo in the Water.”

Momentum

Jo in the Water is a film that needs to be seen together, and not just by the usual suspects of cinema-going doc lovers. The galvanising effect of making the documentary itself added momentum to the campaign. And that quest for clean water is a hot topic for every concerned citizen.

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New venues

The Jo in the Water tour is not only taking in your usual venues, either. A host of screenings are taking place in Devon libraries that coincide with Earth Day.

“14 down and another 40+ to go with more coming in,” says Pip with the prospect of screenings and Q&As up and down the country growing.

Shared experience

We often talk about the connecting, social experience of sharing a story in a dark room. It’s one of the many powers that films have. Especially films in cinemas. Being creative with a message to share sounds like a richly powerful experience to be part of. And you never know, you might end up being part of a movement that changes the world.

Check out all the screenings of Jo in the Water, especially the Devon and Cornwall ones coming up over the next few weeks and months.

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