Respect Cinema | cinema that challenges, connects and inspires

Respect Cinema promises a screening of powerful and inspiring cinema that challenges, connects and inspires.

Join 1,676 other subscribers.

The annual short film event is a collaboration between Wiseman Productions, Exeter Respect Festival, and Exeter Phoenix to promote multiculturalism, diversity, and social inclusion.

Local and international films are screened together, and cover such a width and variety of voices and stories, with a goal to foster community conversation and participation.

Featured in this year’s screening is Two Short Nights best film winning doc Goldmine, by Adrian Fisk; Women in Gaza, a documentary by Imad Almadhoun; Overload a stop-frame animation from Exeter’s Joe Blander; Engangled, an animation from Emily Lecount and Find Me from Leuan Weare, Anna Hewett-Rakthanee, Alfie Brown, of Plymouth Uni

Hullo...



Thank you for reading. Your help keeps us going. All our content is free... But if you can, you can support us to continue bringing you this coverage, these articles, interviews and reviews. This connection with real people in the real world.



It's here we encourage you to get out, engage, go to screenings, visit your cinema, spend time at a film festival.



And if you can, Pay What You Can to support these connections. From £1 a week - or £4 a month - to whatever you can spare. Much appreciated

Respect Cinema takes place on Saturday 25 April, from 2-4pm in Studio 74, at the Exeter Phoenix. Get the low down on the films and get your tickets

Pay What You Can.

We run on fumes and caffeine. Show your support for our coverage. Make it regular. Or as a thank you :)

Related