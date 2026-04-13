One Million Years B.C. | Ray Harryhausen, a titan of cinema on the big screen

The 1960s Hammer Horror classic One Million Years B.C. is coming to a cinema near you! The screening is presented by Hell Tor festival and is showing at Studio 74 at Exeter Phoenix.

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The film is famous for its fantasy depiction of a time when humans and dinosaurs co-existed, as well as for being an early starring role of cinematic icon Raquel Welch. Legendary animator Ray Harryhausen (Jason and the Argonauts) used stop-motion to brilliantly bring the dinosaurs in the film to life, and the screening this weekend will be preceded by a Harryhausen-inspired short by young animator, Dylan.

We were able to catch a quick chat with Ashley Thorpe, one of the organisers of Hell Tor. Ashley is also a filmmaker and you may know him for his feature film Borley Rectory or have seen his work in the title sequence of the hit BBC TV series Uncanny. He also teaches animation to young people at Exeter Phoenix and assisted with the creation of Dylan’s short film Battle of the Giants.

Could you tell us a bit about Hell Tor?

Hullo...



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Hell Tor was established to bring a gothic horror festival to the South West. I’d toured my first feature Borley Rectory internationally and felt like the South West was sorely lacking the kind of festival that I was being invited to.

It seemed bizarre to me that a region with so many wonderful stories – stories that have inspired so many artists – was being left to rot in what the rest of the country sees as a provincial ghetto. The South West is still seen as “too far away” from London and disconnected.

Apart from celebrating our heritage of horror, I also wanted the festival to celebrate local artists and give them a platform to mingle with world-renowned artists within the genre. Our aim was to create an inclusive environment where horror fans could celebrate what they love.

Initially, we had hoped for the festival to be an annual celebration, but a combination of the usual regional apathy and my increasing work commitments has made that unfeasible. So for the time being, we are scaling it back to isolated screenings and one-night events.

Why is it important to show One Million Years B.C. on the big screen?

Hammer films always deserve to be seen on the small screen, but this one is really something special – and something of an anomaly in their canon due to Harryhausen’s input.

This film is surprisingly expensive for Hammer’s output at that time – which was generally time- and budget-pressured quick turnarounds – but Harryhausen’s animation elevates this film far beyond the later Amicus prehistoric efforts in the ’70s, much as I have an affection for them.

Why is the work of Ray Harryhausen still so important today?

King Kong (1933) is absolutely the beginning of fantasy cinema. Willis O’Brien opened the door to a new world, and all the monster kids who saw it fell in love with it – from Ray Bradbury to Tim Burton.

But it was Ray Harryhausen who took on O’Brien’s mantle and turned that groundbreaking work into an art form, and indeed a genre of its own. Harryhausen is a huge inspiration not just for animators, but for artists and writers all over the world. He showed us that anything was possible and brought dreams and mythology to life in technicolour. He is a titan of cinema.

When dinosaurs… Dylan making Battle of the Giants

This screening also includes the short Battle of the Giants by Dylan, a young animator – what led you to pair them together?

Dylan is an absolute aesthete of cinema. I have genuinely never met a young person so visually and historically literate in animation. The moment Dylan said he wanted to make a claymation stop-motion film, I knew it would be a love letter to Ray Harryhausen.

We worked together on it for nearly six months. His dedication inspired me to celebrate his efforts and screen it alongside one of his heroes. This film was one of his key influences, so I thought it would be lovely to show how Ray’s work continues to inspire young people 60 years on.

Dylan is learning the craft with you – what advice would you give to aspiring animators?

The world is ever-changing, but I think one truth remains regardless of whatever new tools come along – for better or worse: make what you genuinely love and keep doing it, over and over.

Rejoice in the form and experiment. Your quirks and individuality are your superpower. The world loves putting us in little boxes – art is resistance.

What’s your favourite dinosaur?

Dylan and I have a running joke. He has an encyclopaedic knowledge of dinosaurs in all their variations – hundreds of them. I tell him that growing up in the ’70s, there were only about seven – the ones you got in museum gift sets. No such things as raptors back then – just your basics.

He ribs me about it every week. Favourite dinosaur? So tricky… as much as I adore the classic screen adversaries – T-Rex and Triceratops – I have to say Plesiosaur. Well, it’s Nessie, isn’t it? My dinosaur.

It was lovely to speak to Ashley about why the film is such an influential work, and inspiring to hear about Dylan’s creative process. Whether you’re a fan of animation, Hammer films, or Raquel Welch, experiencing One Million Years B.C. on the big screen is the perfect way to spend your Saturday afternoon.

And remember – your individuality is your superpower, so start working on those wacky art projects of yours!

One Million Years B.C. and Battle of the Giants by Dylan, presented by Hell Tor is at Studio 74 at the Exeter Phoenix on Sat 18 April. Get your tickets.

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