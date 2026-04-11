Adventure Cinema | Memorable locations and memorable films

There’s something intimately blankey-hugging and at the same time nationwide experiencey about Adventure Cinema. It invites you to an outdoor screening, where you can snuggle up with yourself or a special other in the open air. Plus it’s part of 300+ open-air screenings in the UK.

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Films on offer include everything from feel-good sing-alongs and big-screen musicals to rom-com favourites, cult classics, family blockbusters and even concert screenings.

It’s made for wholesome family evenings, cute date nights, or a friends’ night out – all set against the backdrop of some of the UK’s most beautiful stately homes and cultural landmarks

In Devon and Cornwall, these include Saltram House, Powderham Castle and the Eden Project.

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The films include, Sing, sing-a-longs, and Sense and Sensibility, plus time-warm heart warmers, like Jurassic Park and Pretty Woman.

Find your fave venue and get your tickets to have a memorable cinema Adventure

top image: Saltram House

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