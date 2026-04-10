30 years of inspiration and invention | Encounters archive

A short trip down memory lane can be an inspiring proposition. And now that Encounters has put up a 30 year archive online it’s also invigorating, exciting and not a little breath-taking.

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Explore the history of the festival with films, special events, headline guests and memories going all the way back to 1995, says the blurb.

And along with an archive of programmes that starts in 1995 as Bristol’s celebration of the centenary of cinema (97 films, no awards), there’s a timelime, which includes Lynne Ramsay, Ray Harryhausen – the online edition – and even up to when Gondry and Kaufman reunited.

Add to that a space-age network, a thrilling alumni page and a map (the creative world is waaay connected).

It’s a way better afternoon spent than blithely social media-ing – plus will give you something far deeper to social media about. And it is a heart racing finger scroll of inspiration.

Talking of inspiration, the upcoming submissions deadline for Encounters is Monday 4 May. “We want your films! Our selectors are busy devouring a feast of film and they’re hungry for more.” Submit.

Visit the Encounters archive

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