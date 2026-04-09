Exit 8 | see the hit Japanese horror for free

Hit Japanese psychological horror Exit 8 will screen for free at over 100 independent cinemas across the UK, giving cinemagoers a chance to see the film before nationwide release.

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The horror is already a hit in Japan and has grossed over $39 million worldwide. On April 24, Exit 8 comes to UK cinemas.

Out of the ordinary

Exit 8 follows a man trapped in an endless sterile subway passageway as he sets out to find Exit 8. The rules of his quest are simple: do not overlook anything out of the ordinary. If you discover an anomaly, turn back immediately. If you don’t, carry on.

Then leave from Exit 8. But even a single oversight will send him back to the beginning. Will he

ever reach his goal and escape this infinite corridor?

Video game

Exit 8 is based on award-winning Japanese video game The Exit 8 which sold over 2 million copies worldwide. Released in 2023, the game became an instant cult hit and gained further popularity on TikTok.

This big screen adaptation transforms the game’s claustrophobic concept into a psychological horror mystery

Exit 8 is directed by Genki Kawamura and stars Kazunari Ninomiya, who first gained international recognition in Letters From Iwo Jima, directed by Clint Eastwood.

Cannes

Last year, Exit 8 premiered at the Cannes Film Festival to an 8-minute standing ovation. Gaming and horror fans have been anticipating the film’s global release since.

The free screenings are part of Escapes, a nationwide cinema initiative supported by the BFI awarding National Lottery funding. Escapes is designed to make cinema more accessible by hosting over 100 free cinema screenings every month.

On a mission…

Escapes is a film initiative on a mission to bring cinema to all with free screenings at over 100 independent UK cinemas every month. Over 220,000 free cinema tickets have been claimed for Escapes since its launch in 2024.

Free screenings of EXIT 8 will come to over 130 UK cinemas on 13-14 April 2026. Free tickets are available from Escapes at escapetothecinema.co.uk

Escapes is a film initiative on a mission to bring cinema to all with free screenings at over 100 independent UK cinemas every month. Over 200,000 free cinema tickets have been claimed for Escapes since its launch in 2024.

Devon and Cornwall cinemas taking part include Scott Cinema (Barnstaple), New Central Cinema (Torquay), New Carlton Cinema (Oakehampton), Plymouth Arts Cinema, White River Cinema (St Austell), Plaza Cinema (Truro), Phoenix Cinema (Falmouth), Savoy Cinema (Penzance), Newlyn Filmhouse, Regal Cinema (Redruth) and Capitol Cinema (Bodmin).

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