Orwell 2+2=5 | ‘a man from the past who just might hold the key to the future’

“Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past,” says the 1984 quote. We like to think it extends to whoever controls the thoughtful documentary in a time of turmoil. The doc in question is Orwell 2+2=5.

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[embedyt] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5tKAaEqoJq0[/embedyt]

The title comes from a sum that doesn’t add up, but the totalitariam regime in 1984 – you know where the UK is called Airstrip One, a province of Oceania – is determined to make you believe their nonsense to add up. (And who would want the UK to just be an airstrip for planes to land and take off in the time of war?)

Working with the Orwell Estate, director Raoul Peck ‘interweaves historical clips, readings from Orwell’ diary, cinematic references, and dynamic modern-day footage’.

Orwell deserves some unwrapping. A left icon who journeyed through the left and now with some of those right-wing populists trying to claim him as their own.

Hullo...



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Still, the march of time has been an uncomfortable companion to Orwell’s most famous novels of 1984 and Animal Farm. The imagery even heralded in Apple Mac’s back in the day (during the Superbowl no less – how 80s is that?).

[embedyt] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2zfqw8nhUwA[/embedyt]

“Peck doesn’t just present the information but shows new ways of seeing it, drawing patterns and connections we might not otherwise realise, championing Orwell as a man from the past who just might hold the key to the world’s future,” says the Plymouth Arts Cinema. Did anyone say historical materialism?

Let’s not forget the biting honesty of Road to Wigan Pier, or Down and Out in London and Paris. And while we Keep the Aspidistra Flying, unlock some of the mystery of novelist, doer and thinker in Orwell 2+2=5.

Orwell 2+2=5 is at Plymouth Arts Cinema from Friday 10 – Thursday 16 April. Get your tickets.

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