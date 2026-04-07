Calling writers working in animation! 

Four BFI NETWORK Hubs (Film Hub South West, Film Hub North, Film Hub Midlands & Film Hub South East) have teamed up with ScreenSkills Animation Fund to create this new lab for writers to develop, experiment and expand their skills and understanding of storytelling in animation.

Join 1,662 other subscribers.

The lab will support up to 12 early-career writers already working in animation, or with the ambition to write for animation. With a range of speakers and masterclasses on subjects such as structure, collaboration and audience, the lab will offer tangible and practical insights to the exciting visual potential of animation storytelling.

Applicants must apply with a short film idea, and selected writers will then work with a script editor to develop it during the lab.

The lab will run from Mon 29 June to Wed 30 Sep. The lab will take place mostly online with one in-person day at Aardman in Bristol (reasonable travel expenses will be covered).

Applications are now open and will close on Mon 11 May. Apply now

Pay What You Can.

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