The North | emotional drama gets special preview in Exeter

The North is coming down south for an early preview with a story of the complexities of relationships and the simplicity of getting together in wonderful countryside to pause, be, listen and reconnect.

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Here’s what we know… The film is an emotional drama which unfolds against the stunning backdrop of the Scottish Highlands, as two friends get together to hike Scotland’s West Highland Way and Cape Wrath Trail.

Complexities of friendship

The film takes you on a journey through breathtaking landscapes while exploring the complexities of friendship and the powerful lesson of learning to stand still and listen.

Director Bart Schrijver’s drama follows former best friends and roommates Chris (Bart Harder) and Lluis (Carles Pulido), who meet up after a decade to hike Scotland’s West Highland Way and Cape Wrath Trail.

Having taken the same 350-mile walk in their youth, the pair hope to rekindle their once-strong friendship by spending 30 days together in the majestic, raw beauty of the Scottish Highlands.

Shot entirely on the route of the walk, and in chronological order, The North, is a beautiful ode to friendship and the healing power of nature.

A poignant and powerful drama

It’s not only a poignant and powerful drama, but also takes in the stunning majesty of the Highlands shoulder-to-shoulder with Lluis and Chris as they reconnect with each other and with nature.

Jonny Tull, founder of indie cinema support house Tull Stories, said: “For me, this is a story about embracing adventure and finding yourself in the heart of nature. It’s about stillness, and pausing for breath.

“This is something we could all do with right now. I can’t wait to see how audiences find spending time with Chris and Lluis, and walking that amazing route shoulder-to-shoulder with them.”

We really hiked 300 kilometres

Director Bart Schrijver said: “For me The North is almost a love letter to the Scottish Highlands.

“While making the film, we really hiked 300 kilometres through the mountains, we camped, we slept in our tents, and in that way we experienced the Scottish outdoors.

“The best way to experience the outdoors, of course, is to be out there, but I hope we can give you that experience in the cinema as well.

Heartwarming

“I hope that people will see how absolutely beautiful their country is. The first responses I get from people who have seen the film in previews and festivals in the UK are heartwarming.

“Together with Tull Stories, we are bringing the Scottish Highlands to your cinema this spring. I am excited and a bit nervous to find out what the people in the UK will think of our film!”

The North has an early special preview screening at the Exeter Phoenix 7 April , ahead of the film’s general release on 24 April. Get your tickets.

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