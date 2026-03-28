Cornwall Monologue Competition | late deadline extended

The third edition of the Cornwall Monologue Competition has extended the late deadline for entries till 15 April giving more people the chance to enter.

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The competition is open to those over 18 and living in Cornwall (or have done so in the last 12 months). Set up to showcase Cornwall-based creative talent, monologues can be performed by professionals or amateurs as long as they are between 1-4 minutes in length and text performed is out of copyright or permission to use has been given.

The brainchild of swashbuckler Henry Austwick, the Cornwall Monologue Competition strives to offer a platform that provides a chance for local performers to showcase their onscreen talent.

Festival director Henry said: “All you need is a monologue and a camera to take part! There are, of course, some more details which people can find on the festivals FilmFreeway page, including technical details and entry criteria.

“We know Cornwall is full of such amazing talent, we want to showcase it!”

Trophies are up for grabs for the winning monologue including awards for Best Actor and Best Writing.

The third edition of Cornwall Monologue Competition can be entered via the link below:

https://filmfreeway.com/CornwallMonologueCompetition

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