Wonderland | Hidden gem featured in blockbuster film reopens

Tucked away on the banks of the River Lynher, Antony house and gardens – a hidden Cornish gem featured in a major Hollywood film – will reopen to visitors on 1 April, just in time for Easter.

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After a winter of careful conversation work, garden maintenance and preparation behind the scenes, the National Trust team is ready to welcome visitors back for a new season at the historic estate.

The striking 18th-century manor house, still home to the Carew Pole family, offers a rare glimpse into a lived-in historic home, alongside peaceful gardens designed for leisurely exploration throughout the spring and summer months.

Wonderland

This Easter, visitors can step into ‘Wonderland’, with a family trail inspired by Antony’s appearance in Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland. Families can enjoy games and challenges across the gardens, with a chocolate egg waiting at the end.

As Easter fun continues outside, volunteers inside the house will regale visitors with tales of the Carew Poles’ history and encourage the littlest visitors to dress up in the play room. Visitors of all ages are encouraged to spot the smartly dressed Easter eggs hidden around the elegant rooms.

Special time

Clare Dearden, House and Collections Officer said: “We can’t wait to see the house full of visitors again, and after the months of collection care and cleaning, the house team are more than ready to have our lovely volunteers back for the season. Easter is such a special time at Antony and we all get into the spirit of it!”

Clare has recently overseen some changes in the striking Tapestry Room, home of some of the finest textile pieces in the collection. The room, used recently as Sir Tremayne’s study, as been returned to its former grandiosity, with a unique historic carpet and colourful 17th and 18th century furniture now reinstated.

The gardens too have a breath of new life. The Humphrey Repton designed landscape garden also features a formal garden with topiary, modern sculptures and a historic collection of daylilies.

Magical

“I can’t believe how good the gardens are looking this year,” said David Bouch, Head Gardener for the National Trust in the Tamar Valley. “I’ve seen many seasons at Antony and this spring is just magical, especially after such a wet winter. Visitors will be met with a wall of colour of scent, from fritillarias at your feet to magnolias bringing the pastel shades at every turn. And of course, there’s nothing like the view from the gardens over Antony passage.”

Antony is open from 12pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, Sundays in June, July and August, and all bank holidays with their adjoining Sundays. Details of opening times can be found on the Antony website here. And our Alice in Wonderland stories are here.

top image: Antony house, the iconic 18th century greystone Cornish manor near Torpoint, Cornwall, ©National Trust Images, Hugh Mothersole.

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