Young Somerset filmmakers invited to pitch for short film commission

Young filmmakers across Somerset are being given the chance to turn their ideas into reality through a funded short film commission offering £400, professional equipment and industry mentoring. The opportunity by Somerset Film with support from BFI Film Academy South West and Watershed, is inviting creatives aged under 25 to pitch an original short film idea.

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If you are aged under 25 and living in Somerset, Somerset Film is inviting you to submit an idea for a short narrative fiction film – for example, comedy or drama (not documentary) – with a maximum running time of five minutes. Submissions are free, and applicants can submit more than one idea.

Emerging creative talent

Now in its fifth year, the initiative aims to support emerging creative talent in the county and provide practical experience of filmmaking from concept to completion.

Laura French, assistant producer at Somerset Film, told D&CFilm: “The South West has a lot of talented young creatives, and providing this opportunity for the next generation of filmmakers to develop their creative ideas and make short films is an amazing experience. We want to support filmmaking in the county.”

Budget, equipment, mentoring

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The successful applicant will receive a production budget of £400, access to professional film equipment at Somerset Film, and mentoring from a producer to help guide them through the filmmaking process. The commissioned film must be completed by 30 September 2026.

No previous experience in filmmaking or scriptwriting is required to apply, but applicants must be committed to developing their idea and seeing the project through to completion.

Life in Somerset

Somerset Film is looking for ideas that are achievable on the budget and timescale available. With a particular interest in ideas that explore the current climate crisis or that reflect life in Somerset in some way. These can be serious, comedic, absurd, challenging or provocative, but they must be your original idea. Unfortunately, we are unable to provide feedback on work that is not selected.

To apply, filmmakers must complete the application form and submit a short outline of their idea, known as a treatment, by 12 June 2026.

Anyone interested in applying, or who knows a young filmmaker who might be, can find more information and the application form on the Somerset Film website:

www.somersetfilm.com/bfi

Deadline for submissions: 12 June 2026

Film completion deadline: 30 September 2026

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