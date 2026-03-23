Beyond the Sea | Abigail Louise navigates fear in debut short

Actor Abigail Louise turned her play into a short film to create the opportunity she didn’t want to wait for and became a writer / director. Beyond the Sea is a story of overcoming fear to create your own outcome. Abigail explains how the film came together to for a story that travelled through comedy, melancholy humour and heartbreak.

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As an actress, what inspired you to write and then direct Beyond the Sea?

Beyond the Sea was a stage play I wrote back in 2019. The play was an outlet, a way to express how I was feeling without actually expressing it. A catharsis. I kept coming back to it, tinkering and thinking what it could be. Back then I submitted it to a society to be performed at Plymouth University but it wasn’t chosen, so for years it just sat there. As an actress, you are forever waiting for the phone to ping with an audition request, or waiting to see something you worked on that is still in post-production, or you are just in a quiet spell. I got to the point where I just wanted to be doing what I loved, being on set in whatever capacity! So that’s where it started! Instead of waiting for the opportunity, I made it!

Being trained as an actress taking on the big task of directing gave me the insight I needed to know how the actors felt on set and thinking about how I would want to be treated on a film set. I worked incredibly hard to try and make sure no one was forgotten, forever offering teas, personalised lunch bags, I’d rather be known for trying to do too much, then to have my cast and crew return home, feeling as though I didn’t do enough.

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I learned so much on this set, things I could do differently as well as learning that my voice mattered, and as much as I want to please everyone on set, this was my story. To know that as a female director, I wasn’t being pushy, nor demanding, I was fulfilling a project I had worked hard on for years. And from Beyond the Sea I will know to be strong in my vision, to allow opinion but to be confident in my own choices. I was incredibly, incredibly lucky to have been graced with such a beautiful cast and crew.

Tell us about the story?

Beyond the Sea is a story about Marcus. A young lad whose life dramatically changes in ways he can’t comprehend. He has a longing to return to his safe space, his comfort, his home. Reliving moments of his childhood surrounding his father’s impulse purchase of a family boat, Marcus struggles with his reality. The reality of splintered wood, sodden clothing, and scars beyond the physical. Aqua-phobia is his diagnosis from Dr Newman, a gentle therapist who has more in common with Marcus than meets the eye. Much like his father, Dr Newman’s impulsive forms of therapy give’s Marcus a little glimpse of the family he misses, the life he used to have. Along with his childhood friend Leah, Marcus tries to navigate his newfound diagnosis, he works hard to overcome this fear, but for an outcome only he wants.

Where did you film Beyond the Sea and how long did the shoot take?

Beyond the Sea had a few filming locations spanning over three days.

A picturesque countryside house in Torpoint, already complete with iconic fish wallpaper that screamed ‘Dr Newman’. This house also made up Marcus’s childhood home from a scene that was later cut. We were incredibly grateful to Meier Williams for the use of her property, surrounded by beautiful artwork and the necessities to be comfortable during filming! She was an asset to the film!

Budleigh beach, sometimes referred to as “God’s waiting room”, was another location we were lucky to use. Setting up the shots in between river and sea, it made for multiple locations in the film. Although the cast and crew were a painful shade of red after an incredibly hot day of filming, it made for the most visually beautiful ending shot, and one of my favourite’s from the film. It felt like the perfect location.

While the crew were scouting the perfect spot to film, myself and lead actor Nathan Golo, walked along the shore, where I told him about the nickname of the beach and we discussed the emotion and journey for Marcus and this location. I was incredibly lucky to have found an actor who held the character so close, not only to take care of him, but to breathe raw emotion into him.

For the penultimate scene titled “Chlorine conversations” the location became the biggest struggle to find. Trying to find a swimming pool with the correct temperature for the filming equipment, that also didn’t cost a fortune was an exhausting task. After phoning almost every indoor swimming pool in the Devon area, a week before filming, I had ALMOST decided to cut the scene entirely, but thankfully I heard back from Mount Kelly school. Not only were they open to us using their pool but they had two options for us to choose from. The latter being perfect! Slightly older fashioned, with large doors to maintain the efficiency of the equipment, it was the right location. Being surrounded by the cast and crew in this location was surreal, seeing my characters sat together on the poolside, the cast and crew really engaging with the scene. The behind the scenes photos capture how incredible this day of filming was thanks to Jim Elton. BTS photos soon to come, which I can’t wait to share, Jim did a beautiful job! It was the perfect location to end the three days of filming!

Fast forward a few months of deliberation, I made the hard decision to cut the childhood scene, despite the beauty of the scene, there was something missing. Only to shortly find a young man who closely resembled our lead character!

I reached out to my agent, Oscar’s talent agency (who also represent Arthur) and they responded that he was keen to film with us! After a long back and forth with the Cornwall Council Safeguarding Team, performance licensing and updated risk assessments and safeguarding policies as well as Oscar’s working so hard to ensure this could happen, we finally were filming in St Ives, months after the final shoot date!

We had found a location that matched a previous shot which suited the film wonderfully! Between our actors, Leroy (playing David, Marcus’s Dad) and Arthur, bringing to life our young Marcus and the location, we ended the day with a beautiful scene that will always be one of my favourites in the entire film!

The actors’ chemistry, with a lovely moving shot of Marcus and his dad, made for a tearful scene.

We were incredibly lucky with the acceptance of the council, the weather, and the discovery of Arthur. Artie was enthusiastic and took on direction so quickly. Taking on a note I gave him in the moment and his ability to digest the note and then put it into action made for a beautifully real moment in the scene. Regardless of Artie having very little experience in the film world, his attitude and performance didn’t reflect inexperience. His whole demeanour was professional, easy to work alongside, to mould but most of all, being a genuine pleasure to work with.

Beyond the Sea is scheduled to come out in 2026, so far in the process, what has surprised you most about that shift from actor, to writer / director, and what has made you smile?

It’s incredibly hard to go from being given direction to the one giving the direction. I wasn’t just an actor for this film, I was the director, the casting director, location scout, costume, finance, whatever role that came with the film. I tried my hardest to take it on. This was my idea and I didn’t want to burden other people with more than what they signed up for, especially with it being an unpaid project.

What most people don’t know, was I had a breakdown the night before filming. I didn’t think I was good enough, the imposter syndrome kicked in, I thought I had forgotten everything, it was so much for me to take on that I drove myself to break. I was telling myself that I shouldn’t be doing this, it’s taken so much for me to share our work, with a constant overarching voice saying “you’re going to fail” these past few months I was scared to share the film, in fear of the responses, in fear that loud voice would be right. I brought beautiful people together to do this film, people I will always and forever be grateful too, and want nothing but success for every single one of them, I wanted to do them justice.

There wouldn’t be success without failures. This will always be my FIRST film. I have learned so much about myself throughout this process, and all I want to do is to make myself better. This experience has so many fond memories that I can’t help but smile. From watching audition tapes and thinking “She/he is the one!” to the final day of filming by a poolside, taking in a moment of how incredibly happy these people made me. Jim’s behind the scene’s photos will always make me smile, the way he captured the cast in moments of first meetings, to moments of pure concentration on set, I owe so much to everyone on set that words can’t do it justice.

The panic when we realised we had forgotten Dr Newman’s chair, and Leroy driving all the way to Plymouth to get it, only to realise it almost didn’t fit in the car! The photo’s we sent each other comparing sunburns. Seeing the chemistry between Leroy and Arthur, making for an amazing father/son relationship that just naturally blossomed in front of the camera! Tim McGill in mismatching socks and tie in the kitchen! The way Nathan really connected with Marcus, the effort he made really stuck with me throughout filming. Hearing the whole crew discuss shots, or just sharing a pizza after a long day, these people who worked so hard to make this film a reality, those are the moments that made me smile.

Where will we be able to watch it and how can we keep up-to-date with what you’re doing?

Beyond the Sea will be available to watch by the end of August this year! It will be released to Youtube for all to see. Beyond the Sea will the premiering at a private event in collaboration with Eclectica films in May. This film will be showed before our upcoming feature film Best Goon Brenn.

You can keep up to date by following the @Beyond.the.sea.short.film on instagram. Updates will be coming shortly after the premiere.

A word from Marcus himself…

It was truly a privilege to be involved with Beyond the Sea. I knew this film would be something special from my first meeting with Abigail for the script read. Naturally, with the themes and issues addressed in the film came some demanding scenes and I can confidently say Abigail facilitated one of, if not the, most comfortable, safe and supportive environments during this shoot that really allowed me to give everything I could to those scenes and this film.

She was professional, organised, passionate and always there for everyone, despite a million other things being on her mind. Working on the film as an actor was truly one of the most challenging but rewarding experiences I’ve had.

Without spoiling the film, it takes you on a journey from humour to heartbreak, from comedy to melancholy. The entire cast and crew were brilliant and I loved working with each and everyone one of them. I sincerely hope everyone enjoys watching the film as much as we all did making it.

Anything else you’d like to share?

Beyond the Sea – the book!!

I have always had plans to make Beyond the Sea into a book. A book I had started writing before the film was even discussed. Upon completion of the film, the actors have breathed life into the book with their performances, tailoring my writing with their nuances of character. The months in between the final edit and the premiere I have had beta readers test the book, and with their responses I am hoping to have a finished version of Beyond the Sea in time for the premiere, along with another exciting element that I am yet to share!

Special thank you to all involved – Oscar’s talent agency, Sam McLoughlin, Jim Elton, Justin Carter, Nathan Golo, Tim McGill, Ali Lidbetter, Leroy Jomali Wild, Arthur and Alexandra, Andy Qualtrough, Caneshia Voisey and Cody, Isabella Esposito, Meier Williams, Mount Kelly Swim School, Mike Alsford, Erica Porter, Finn Hawtin, David Jarvis, Eclectica Films, D&CFilms [blush] and all contributors.

Thank you, Abigail!

top image: detail of Beyond the Sea poster, by Isabella Esposito

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