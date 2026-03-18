Edge of Summer | haunting coming-of-age drama tours Cornwall with Q&As

Edge of Summer, a powerful new drama filmed in Cornwall, will tour local cinemas this spring – featuring post-screening Q&As with director Lucy Cohen.

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The screenings are hosted by Mor Media, the charity behind the Cornwall Film Festival, in Falmouth, Penzance, Redruth, St Austell and Truro, offering local audiences a unique opportunity to engage directly with the filmmakers and Cornwall’s very own actors!

First love and grief

Shot entirely on location across Cornwall, Edge of Summer is a haunting coming-of-age film set in the early 1990s about first love and grief and also stars Steffan Rhodri – Dave Coaches from Gavin & Stacey – and Cornish actor Ed Rowe. The film marks Cohen’s fiction debut following her BAFTA-nominated documentary, Kingdom of Us.

“Knockers”

The plot follows 11-year-old Evie meeting local boy Adam on holiday, who leads her deep into an abandoned tin mine said to be haunted by the mythical “Knockers” – spirits from Cornish folklore who dwell underground. What begins as an adventure soon makes them question what is real and imagined in their lives above ground.

Powerful, nuanced storytelling

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Louise Fox, Mor Media director, told D&CFilm: “Edge of Summer deserves to be seen on the big screen; powerful, nuanced storytelling made here in Cornwall with a really strong local cast.

“Mor Media exists to support ambitious independent filmmakers and to build a sustainable film culture in Cornwall.

“Presenting this tour is a natural extension of our mission to connect filmmakers, communities and talent. At a time when independent films can struggle to find meaningful theatrical space, regional touring is more important than ever.”

The tour will screen at the following venues:

Merlin Savoy, Penzance – Wednesday 25 March

White River Cinema, St Austell – Thursday 26 March

Plaza Cinema, Truro – Friday 27 March

Merlin Regal, Redruth – Saturday 28 March

Lighthouse Cinema, Newquay – Wednesday 1 April

The Poly, Falmouth – Thursday 2 April

Get your tickets from the venues. (We have list on our What’s On page.)

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