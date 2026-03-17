Close-up | Alex Anderson Crow

Close-up is our focus on actors. Alex Anderson Crow shares her love of working on small shoots where the imagination in the room is bigger than the budget.

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“A beautiful sense of collective adventure,” that’s how actor Alex Anderson Crow describes working on indie films.

Creatively freeing

“Everyone is there because they care about the story and want to make something meaningful together,” Alex told D&CFilm. “That energy can be incredibly freeing creatively. Some of my favourite experiences have been on small shoots where the imagination in the room is bigger than the budget.”

Both parents being actors, Alex grew up with talking teddies alongside dramatic imaginary scenarios and characters in her daily life. That led to Bright Sparks, Sylvia Young Theatre School and Italia Conti, with a role in a West End Musical.

Informed

“I decided not to go straight into acting training from school, with the idea I would do well as an actor to have live a life so as to inform my work… and here we are 20 years later,” said Alex.

A mother at 24, raising her son alone has been her main focus, which she combined with voice over work, playing music in a variety of bands and and making work as a multidisciplinary artist.

“Storytelling has taken a few different forms for me over the years. But acting, particularly for film, has always been the deepest and most unfulfilled passion,” she said.

That has been realised in several independent short films and artistic screen projects including Feral, based on the book by George Monbiot, Ballet of the Nations and the Dartington Anniversary Archive Film. These were all indie and experimental.

Horizons

“I seem to have attracted projects that live somewhere between film, theatre and visual art, which I love, but I would really like to broaden my horizons towards both more realistic gritty drama as well as comedy and satire,” she said.

And Alex is commited to the character

“I am quite particular and only feel able to commit to a character I know I can do justice,” she said. “A character I can envisage stepping into – to express through. I tend to swing between two extremes. I love hyper-realistic, gritty, soulful characters – the kind where you really get to dig into emotional truth. But I’m equally keen to go completely off the wall: larger-than-life, bonkers, slightly unhinged and comedic, a role that lets me push at edges.”

Strangely satisfying, slightly unsettling and oddly compelling

Of course, we wouldn’t be doing our job if we didn’t tease those acting chops, so we asked Alex to describe herself as a sound.

“A perfectly realistic creaky door sound made by a human voice – strangely satisfying, slightly unsettling and oddly compelling so that you’re not quite sure why, but you want to hear it again.”

Sounds good. As does the best bit of advice she’s received.

“Make the work first and foremost for yourself (give yourself permission) and stay curious.”

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