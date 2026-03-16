Screams By The Sea | epic festival resonates genre passion

Two regional film premieres, three awards granted, and a newly expanded film festival brings a kaleidoscope of events and opportunities to the cultural calendar, the vibrant Screams by the Sea is emerging as jewel of film – and genre – connection.

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The third annual Screams By The Sea film festival was held in Bournemouth this past weekend. Fans came from far and wide for two days of horror movies, talks, Q and As and an exciting screenplay competition in the center of Bournemouth on Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14. It’s what one attendee called, “An epic day and masterfully programmed festival.” Saying: “We’re already looking forward to the next one.”

3 shortlisted writers had the opportunity to pitch their scripts to a jury. Brock LaBrode’s script took home the award for Best Screenplay. The writer will be approached by festival partner SilentD pictures to discuss details of producing the film.

During the two days the festival featured movies from over 10 different countries. The event has successfully expanded across 3 different venues bringing screenings, live events, and cabaret under its banner.

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Audience members had the chance to see 5 feature films, 90 minutes of short films, live events, and a brand new makers market. The audience of the festival also picked the best short and best feature film:

Best short film: The Complete Package, directed by Wyn Wallace

Best feature film: The Other People, directed by Chad McClarnon

Festival director Radi Nikolov, told D&CFilm:“Every additional event we create connects with the core love to the genre, and audiences really resonate with our passion.”

Those events included Script2Scream – live podcast recording; a live book reading of Dead Awake: Collapse by Rob Ulitsky; and a Horror cabaret by Screamship Circus.

Films screened included, Mag Mag (dir. Yuriyan Retriever); Human (dir. Matt Stuertz); Alien on Stage (dir. Danielle Kummer & Lucy Harvey); Dead by Dawn (DIR. Dawid Torrone); The Other People (dir. Chad McClarnon).

These were accompanied by film talks, covering: How to make you first feature film, from Dark Rift Horror; Writing for the Hollywood studios – lesson from Peter Stanley-Ward; and From short to a feature – panel discussions by filmmakers in the programme.

Screams By The Sea is a festival supported by the BFI FAN Network aiming to bring more cinema to newer audiences. The additional events of the festival were supported by The Bournemouth Town Centre Bid, Ouija Escape Rooms, and The Brass Haus.

The festival organizers are already looking for independent genre feature films to premiere in next year’s Screams By The Sea. Their submission page will be opening again soon.

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