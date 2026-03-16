Iris 2025: Best Bits | “Storytelling is the most amazing tool”

“Storytelling is the most amazing tool we have to encourage diversity and kindness,” Iris Prize Festival Director Berwyn Rowlands told Exeter Phoenix Film Programme Assistant Robyn Lawrence.

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For the third year running the best bits of IRIS 2025 is coming to Studio 74, and the prize itself is celebrating 20 years.

“When you tell a story through film you become real – people get to see LGBTQ+ stories, the beautiful ordinary that the mainstream, sometimes ignores,” continues Berwyn.

“You can experience film as an audience and decide to be as passive as you like. But my experience is that excellent story telling can be so powerful in changing minds and attitudes.”

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And those stories cover a haunted tollhouse, quiet self-discovery and a love song by the sea, go along for more.

Iris 2025: Best Bits (15) is at Studio 74 at the Exeter Phoenix on Sun 22 Mar. Get your tickets.

top image: Never Never Never

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